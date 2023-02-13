Eagles arrive in Philadelphia after Super Bowl LVII loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived home after their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, there were mixed emotions from fans touching down at Philadelphia International Airport from Arizona Monday.

From early morning flights to the afternoon, fans returning home were still nursing the wounds opened hours before at Super Bowl 57.

"Being there was so much fun, great game," Charlie Chropuvka said, "but we came out on the wrong side."

For Steve Silver, it was a "dark flight home."

"The seats didn't recline," Silver said. "Everybody was absolutely miserable."

While some like Rosie Klein from Medford, New Jersey, are supportive of the team and the past season.

"It was a great game," Klein said. "They played their heart out. Still love them."

Others like Silver, who was traveling home to Delaware, are a bit more critical.

"Strategically, we got beat," Silver said. "We deserved to get beat in the end."

Still. many Eagles fans are counting down the days until next year and Super Bowl LVIII.

"Hopefully," Chropuvka said, "we're going to Vegas next year."

There are flights throughout Monday night scheduled to land at PHL from Phoenix.