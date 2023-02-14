Eagles' AJ Brown congratulates "TikTok boy" JuJu Smith-Schuster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A.J. Brown isn't having any of "TikTok boy" JuJu Smith-Schuster's social media antics.

Brown took to Twitter on Tuesday in defense of his teammate, James Bradberry, after the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver posted a meme of Bradberry on Valentine's Day.

Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine's Day graphic of Bradberry with the words "I'll hold you when it matters most" on it.

To which, Brown quote-tweeted:

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Brown wrote on Twitter, "First off congratulations. Y'all deserve it.This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also came to the defense of his teammate.

"School boys acting gangsta," Gardner-Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Gardner-Johnson also tweeted, "I got more INT's then bra had TD's….. maybe I need to change to WR."

I got more INT’s then bra had TD’s….. maybe I need to change to WR 😅😂 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2023

And there's more from Gardner-Johnson, "JuJu talk a lot for a guy who ain't productive Frfr, AB made you look amazing ..... after that you been toilet water ..... wait let me put at stamp on it @TeamJuJu."

JuJu talk a lot for a guy who ain’t productive Frfr, AB made you look amazing ….. after that you been toilet water ….. wait let me put at stamp on it @TeamJuJu 🙏🏾 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2023

It all comes after a late defensive holding penalty by Bradberry on Smith-Schuster that resulted in the Chiefs beating the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Bradberry was whistled for holding Smith-Schuster on a 3rd-and-8 with the game tied 35-35. The holding penalty gave Kansas City a first down and allowed it to run the clock down and kick the game-winning field goal.

Instead of hiding from the penalty, Bradberry owned up to his mistake after the game.

"We were in a man coverage," Bradberry said. "JuJu motioned down to a bunch. He ran a pivot and a wheel. I was just trying to get some momentum going and go back with the wheel, of course, I pulled on his jersey, so they called it."

"I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was a holding," Bradberry added. "They were consistent for the most part. I just can't be blatant with it."

Bradberry is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason.

As for Smith-Schuster, he signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs on March 20 and caught 78 balls for 933 yards.

Smith-Schuster has an active presence on TikTok.