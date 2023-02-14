NFL free agency: Eagles have key decisions to make

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- NFL free agency starts on March 15 at 4 p.m., but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and his staff have most likely already started to work on the offseason.

It's set to be a busy one for the Birds after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The Eagles will have plenty of key decisions to make, including negotiating Jalen Hurts' contract, with 11 starters set to hit the open market.

Here's every Eagles player set to become a free agent this offseason:

Jason Kelce

Kelce, 35, arguably had one of the best years of his Eagles career. He's still playing at an elite level, was named first-team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career and earned a sixth trip to the Pro Bowl.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. / Getty Images

Kelce signed a one-year contract with the Birds before last offseason, and that could be in the cards again as he considers retirement. He's been thinking about it for the past several years.

Kelce said the result of the Super Bowl wouldn't impact his decision leading up to the game.

Brandon Graham

Graham is the longest-tenured Eagle. He's been through four different coaches, from Andy Reid to Nick Sirianni.

Graham recorded double-digit sacks for the first time in his career and said he doesn't plan on retiring after the Super Bowl. He most likely would prefer to return to Philly, but the Eagles have a tough decision to make with the 34-year-old.

Fletcher Cox

Another Eagle that helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl, Cox recorded the most sacks he has in five seasons.

Cox was released by the Birds last offseason but then brought back on a one-year deal. The Eagles drafted his replacement, Jordan Davis, in the first round of the NFL draft last year, so it'll be another interesting decision for Roseman to make.

Javon Hargrave

Staying on the defensive line, Hargrave had a career year as the Birds made a run to the Super Bowl. He had 11 sacks for the first time ever, and the 30-year-old could be in line for one more big pay day before he gets up there in age.

Hargrave, who signed with the Birds ahead of the 2020 season, is projected to get a contract worth $20.1 million per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league.

James Bradberry

The Eagles were basically handed a gift when Bradberry was released by the New York Giants for salary cap reasons. He went on to have an All-Pro year and formed one of the best cornerback tandems in the league with Darius Slay.

But, Bradberry most likely priced himself out with the Eagles. He's projected to earn $15.1 million per year, which would make him the 10th-highest cornerback in the NFL.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Another Eagles newcomer set to hit the open market is Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles landed him in a deal that sent draft picks to the New Orleans Saints in August.

Like several others on the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson had the best season of his career. He had career-highs in interceptions with six, which was tied for the league lead, and recorded 61 total tackles. He's projected a contract with an annual salary of $13.3 million.

Miles Sanders

Sanders didn't have a good outing in the Super Bowl, but he put it all together in the 2022 season -- rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Historically, the Eagles don't invest a lot of money into running backs, so this will be an interesting situation to watch develop. Sanders is projected to get a contract worth $7.2 million per year, which would rank 10th in the league just behind Leonard Fournette, James Conner and Christian McCaffrey.

Marcus Epps

Epps had a career year and emerged as a reliable starter for the Eagles in the 2022 season. He ranked third on the team in tackles with 94, had four tackles-for-loss and six pass deflections.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Epps return for the 2023 season.

T.J. Edwards

The Eagles don't invest a lot of money into linebackers, but they might have to now. Edwards, who led the team in tackles with 159, is set for a big pay day. He's projected to earn a contract of $11.9 million per year after playing on a $2.2 million one in the 2022 season.

Kyzir White

Edward's fellow linebacker teammate, White, was up and down throughout the 2022 season. But he was an upgrade over linebackers they've signed in the past.

The Eagles drafted Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round last year, so maybe they're able to retain one of Edwards and White and give Dean a shot? White is projected to earn a contract worth $8.5 million this offseason.

Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo started every game at right guard for the Eagles this season after dealing with injuries in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Eagles might look to bring him back, but he's projected to earn a contract worth $12.1 million, which would make him the eighth highest guard in the league.

Andre Dillard

Dillard, a former first round pick, will most likely be on his way out of Philadelphia. He turned into a decent back-up, but never lived up to the price the Eagles paid to get him in 2019.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew is set to hit the open market after appearing in five total games this season for the Eagles. He started two games for Birds when Jalen Hurts was out with a shoulder injury, both losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Boston Scott

Scott is the ideal player you want in a third-string running back. He can play special teams and catch passes out of the backfield. Oh, and he's also a Giants killer.

He's projected to earn a contract worth $1.1 million per year this offseason.

Linval Joseph

Joseph, a midseason pick-up after Davis went on injured reserve, helped the Birds' rushing defense this season. He also provided a veteran presence on the defensive line. The 34-year-old started in all eight games he played with the Eagles, but it's unclear if he'll return next season.

Other free agents

DT Ndamukong Suh



WR Zach Pascal

TE Tyree Jackson

LS Rick Lovato

DE Robert Quinn

All contract projections are courtesy of Spotrac.com.

