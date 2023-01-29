Eagles-49ers: Tailgate at the Linc ahead of NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Down to the wire, it's the Birds versus the 49ers. On Sunday, the Eagles hit the field hoping to earn their spot in this year's Super Bowl.

It's all going down Sunday afternoon at the Linc. Fans can be seen tailgating even before sunrise. With two local DJs, nothing can go wrong keeping the mood up for a Birds' win.

CBS Philadelphia even spotted some familiar faces from last week who never turn away from a home game.

And lastly, some 49ers fans were brave enough to make their way to the Linc early morning to tailgate with the Eagles fans.

Make sure to check out the free SEPTA rides home from the Linc Sunday night.

And Eagles fans were celebrating the team and got their chance for free tickets Saturday night at the Philadelphia Museum of Arts with a drone show that featured a QR code to win tickets.

After watching the Eagles-Niners game, you can watch the AFC championship on CBS Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals, starting at 6:30 p.m.

While you watch that game, pick up your smart phone or other devices, and keep an eye on our continuing coverage, after the NFC championship game. You can find it on the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.