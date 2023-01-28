Fans get ready for NFC championship game at Eagles drone show

Eagles fans are getting ready for the NFC game with 49ers fans in green territory

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just a day away from the NFC championship game and Eagles fans are already excited to take on the 49ers. The team will fly drones over the Philadelphia Museum of Art for seven minutes beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday in celebration of the game Sunday.

The tension between the Eagles and the 49ers fans could be felt.

Countless fans lined up to take a picture with the Rocky statue. Earlier in the week the statue wore a 49ers jersey but it's now sporting an Eagles jersey.

Fans did friendly trash-talking too but it was all in good fun.

CBS Philadelphia caught up with die-hard Philly fans Charles and Rhonda Allen who say they're ready to see the 49ers lose. But fans from California say they're not leaving without a fight.

IT’S A PHILLY THING!!



Fans are getting ready for tonight’s Eagles drone show outside of the art museum. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/YiZdBvMGLY — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) January 28, 2023

"Enjoy your ride home because that's the last time you coming to Philly," Charles Allen said.

"I'll be wearing this all day at the Super Bowl," Rhonda Allen said.

"I got a knot in my stomach," Oscar Torres said. "Will come out victorious."

One man was selling big chains with Eagles and 49ers logos. He says he's a fan of whichever team spends the most money on his gear.

Many of them are also hoping to win tickets to Sunday's game. They'll enter the contest by taking a picture of a drone QR code in the sky.