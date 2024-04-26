Who did the Eagles draft today? Philadelphia's 2024 draft picks so far

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The 2024 NFL draft is here, and it's expected to be another busy three days for the Philadelphia Eagles, who enter this year's draft with eight picks. History shows Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to wheel and deal at the draft, making trades in the first round in five of the past six NFL drafts.

The Eagles need secondary help, but this year's draft class is loaded with offensive linemen and premier edge rushers.

Track Philadelphia's 2024 NFL draft picks below.

Eagles draft picks from Round 1

The Eagles drafted cornerback Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo with the 22nd overall pick Thursday night.

Mitchell is the first cornerback the Eagles have drafted in the first round since Lito Sheppard in 2002.

Mitchell was ranked as the best cornerback of the draft by CBS Sports and the No. 8 overall prospect.

Quinyon Mitchell poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

Where do the Eagles fall in the 2024 NFL draft order?

Philadelphia has just two of its own picks in the 2024 NFL draft: Nos. 22 and 53. (Jalen Hurts, LeSean McCoy and Miles Sanders were all drafted 53rd overall by the Birds.) The picks were determined by the 2023 NFL standings and postseason outcomes.

The Eagles' first second-round pick (No. 50) was acquired from the New Orleans Saints, their fourth-round pick (No. 120) from the Pittsburgh Steelers and their first of three fifth-round picks, No. 161, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Birds' final three selections are compensatory picks.

What was the Eagles' draft grade for 2023?

The Eagles came out from the 2023 NFL draft with seven players, including three more Georgia Bulldogs and the AP Rookie of the Year Award runner-up, Jalen Carter. CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco gave the Birds' draft last year as an A.

"Howie Roseman killed it with his haul this year. Getting Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round with their two picks is an impressive draft for a team that needed to get young players up front," Prisco wrote. "Third-round guard Tyler Steen is a good player, who will be a starter in a year to two. Then they traded to land running back D'Andre Swift from the Lions. Nice job."

What are the Eagles' remaining draft picks for 2024?

The Eagles have seven draft picks remaining in the 2024 NFL draft.

Round 2: 50th overall (from the New Orleans Saints)

Round 2: 53rd overall

Round 4: 120th overall (from the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 5: 161st overall (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Round 5: 171st overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5: 172nd overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6: 210th overall (compensatory pick)