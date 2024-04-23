Will Philadelphia Eagles make another first-round trade in 2024 NFL draft? A look at Howie Roseman's history.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is no stranger to wheeling and dealing on draft night, and during the first round of Thursday's 2024 NFL draft, Roseman will likely be working the phones if a talented player begins to slide.

Roseman has made dozens of trades during the draft throughout his tenure in Philly, but he's made his biggest splashes in the first round. He's made trades in the first round in five of the past six drafts, but will it happen again?

Here are the trades Roseman has made in the first round of the NFL draft over the last six years.

2023 NFL draft: Trading up for Jalen Carter

Last year, Roseman made a trade with the Chicago Bears as one of the most talented players began to slide due to off-field concerns.

Roseman sent the No. 10 overall pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Bears for the No. 9 overall pick to select Jalen Carter out of the University of Georgia, joining some of his college teammates.

Carter's rookie year started excellently but cooled off as the season went on. He fell just short of winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which went to Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson.

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter holds a jersey with commissioner Roger Goodell after being draft in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2022 NFL draft: Moving up for Jordan Davis

The Eagles started their love affair with Georgia players in the 2022 NFL draft.

Roseman traded up from the No. 15 overall pick with the Houston Texans to the No. 13 pick to select Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle out of Georgia.

The Eagles dealt four total picks - a 2022 fourth-rounder, two 2022 fifth-rounders and the No. 15 overall pick - to draft Davis. He was the first defensive tackle the Eagles selected in the first round since Fletcher Cox in 2012.

2021 NFL draft: Trading with Cowboys to draft DeVonta Smith

The Eagles leapfrogged a division rival in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and landed one of the most talented wideouts in franchise history three years ago.

Roseman sent the No. 12 overall pick and a 2021 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys to pick Heisman Trophy winner wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 out of the University of Alabama just ahead of the New York Giants. The Giants, who wanted Smith, then dealt the No. 11 pick to the Bears, who selected Justin Fields.

The Eagles recently locked up Smith to a contract extension that will keep him in Philly through at least the 2028 season. He's formed one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league with A.J. Brown in his three years with the Birds.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: DeVonta Smith poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 10th by the Philadelphia Eagles during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland. Getty Images

2019 NFL draft: Trading up to select Andre Dillard

In the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, Roseman made a trade late in the first round with hopes of picking Jason Peters' eventual replacement. But it didn't pan out that way.

Roseman traded No. 25 overall, a 2019 fourth pick and sixth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 22 overall pick to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State.

Dillard didn't end up being the long-term solution for the Birds at left tackle and signed with the Tennessee Titans following the 2022 season.

2018 NFL draft: Moving out of first round

Fresh off the franchise's first Super Bowl victory, the Eagles had the final pick in the first round at No. 32 overall.

The Eagles didn't enter the draft with many picks and traded down from No. 32 with the Ravens, who selected Lamar Jackson out of the University of Louisville. The deal worked out for Baltimore as Jackson has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a two-time MVP.

The Eagles received the No. 52 and No. 125 picks in the deal. In the same draft, Roseman used the No. 52 overall pick as part of a trade to get the No. 49 overall pick to select tight end Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State University.