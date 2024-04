St. Joe's Prep alumni Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Trotter Jr. await their fates in 2024 NFL Draft Jeremiah Trotter and Marvin Harrison are considered NFL royalty by many football fans. Now their sons, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr., hope to create their own legacies in the league after setting a standard at their alma mater, St. Joseph's Preparatory School in North Philadelphia. Both players are expected to be picked during the 2024 NFL Draft.