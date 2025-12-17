Social media post saying Dulce Maria Alavez was found is false, New Jersey prosecutor says

The remains of Dulce Maria Alavez, who went missing in 2019 when she was 5 years old, have not been found, despite a fake report on social media, the Cumberland County prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

"Please be advised that these reports are not confirmed and are untrue," Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a Facebook post. "No one has reported finding remains at this time."

Dulce was last seen in Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, told police she was in a car nearby while Dulce and her 3-year-old brother played on the playground at the park. Dulce was then nowhere to be found after Noema Alavez Perez checked on her children.

Police and search parties looked for Dulce for days after her mother contacted authorities, but they were unable to find her. Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant design on it, black and white pants and white shoes. She was in an area of the park off Babe Ruth Drive and behind Bridgeton High School.

Investigators have started using artificial intelligence in the case.

This age-progressed photo shows what Dulce Maria Alavez might look like at age 9, four years after she went missing from Bridgeton, N.J. on Sept. 16, 2019. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Since Dulce's disappearance in 2019, multiple age-progressed images have been released showing what Dulce might look like now.

Webb-McRae said in a Facebook post earlier this year on the anniversary of Dulce's disappearance that the investigation is "like a large puzzle."

Anyone with information about the false social media post about Dulce's remains being located is asked to contact the Cumberland County prosecutor's office. Tips can be anonymously submitted.

A $75,000 reward is available in Dulce's disappearance.