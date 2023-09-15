Bridgeton police hope the new age progression photo of Dulce Alavez will bring new tips

Saturday will mark four years since the disappearance of Dulce Alavez

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday marks four years since five-year-old Dulce Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton park while playing with her brother.

Her case continues to draw national attention as investigators released a new age progression photo of Alavez to mark the date of her vanishing.

Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari hopes the renewed attention on Alavez's disappearance will generate new tips on her whereabouts.

"There's always little pieces of that puzzle that we feel will lead us to what happened that day," Chief Gaimari said. "I'm confident the child is still alive through knowing about the investigation."

Chief Gaimari said about 15 to 20 detectives continue to pour through thousands of leads.

"Each one of those officers and detectives that are investigating have children," Chief Gaimari said. "You can't help, as a police officer, to put yourself in somebody else's position, if one of your children went missing."

Ruby Ascencio was in high school when Alavez went missing, and she described the impact the case continues to have on the community.

"It's really huge because girls from around like Cape May that I've met, Philadelphia, New York, they even know about the case," Ascencio said. "It's really gone like really big."

The Florida-based group, Anti-Predator Project, is in Cumberland County this weekend to re-interview witnesses and chase down new leads.

Alavez's family will hold a vigil at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to mark four years since her disappearance.