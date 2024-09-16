5 years after Dulce Alavez's disappearance, family gathers to urge anyone with information to speak up

5 years after disappearance of Dulce Alavez, New Jersey family still looking for answers

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Monday marked five years since Dulce Alavez went missing in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

Dulce was 5 years old at the time and was playing with her brother when she disappeared.

Family members, friends, community members and police met at what has been called Dulce's Tree at Bridgeton City Park to encourage anyone with information on the case to come forward. Many people dressed in yellow, which symbolizes the yellow shirt Dulce was wearing when she disappeared.

"I never thought it was going to be five years. I just want those people that know something to come forward. I just want this nightmare for my family to be over," said Noema Perez, Dulce's mother.

On Sept. 16, 2019, police say Dulce's mom took her children to the Bridgeton City Park. Perez was sitting in her car in the parking lot and Dulce was playing with her little brother near the swings when she vanished.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the case remains open and this year they followed up on 17 new tips. Four of those tips came from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Investigators said they are also still trying to identify a person of interest in the case and they're re-examining evidence to help bring Dulce home or bring closure to her family.

A $75,000 reward is still being offered in this case. Anyone with information may submit tips to www.ccpo.tips. Tips may be submitted anonymously.