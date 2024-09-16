Watch CBS News
Local News

5 years after Dulce Alavez's disappearance, family gathers to urge anyone with information to speak up

By Ryan Hughes, Alan Wheeler

/ CBS Philadelphia

5 years after disappearance of Dulce Alavez, New Jersey family still looking for answers
5 years after disappearance of Dulce Alavez, New Jersey family still looking for answers 02:06

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Monday marked five years since Dulce Alavez went missing in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

Dulce was 5 years old at the time and was playing with her brother when she disappeared.

Family members, friends, community members and police met at what has been called Dulce's Tree at Bridgeton City Park to encourage anyone with information on the case to come forward. Many people dressed in yellow, which symbolizes the yellow shirt Dulce was wearing when she disappeared.

"I never thought it was going to be five years. I just want those people that know something to come forward. I just want this nightmare for my family to be over," said Noema Perez, Dulce's mother.

A missing child poster for Dulce Marie Alavez, it says there is a $75,000 reward
CBS News Philadelphia

On Sept. 16, 2019, police say Dulce's mom took her children to the Bridgeton City Park. Perez was sitting in her car in the parking lot and Dulce was playing with her little brother near the swings when she vanished

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the case remains open and this year they followed up on 17 new tips. Four of those tips came from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Investigators said they are also still trying to identify a person of interest in the case and they're re-examining evidence to help bring Dulce home or bring closure to her family.

A $75,000 reward is still being offered in this case. Anyone with information may submit tips to www.ccpo.tips. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Ryan Hughes
ryan-hughes-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.