Sept. 16 marks 4 years since Dulce Maria Alavez went missing in Bridgeton, N.J.

Saturday will mark four years since the disappearance of Dulce Alavez

La policía también ha compartido esta información sobre la desaparición de Dulce María Alavez en español. Presione aquí para leerlo.

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday marks four years since 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez was last seen in Bridgeton City Park.

Alavez was playing with her brother when she suddenly vanished and hasn't been seen since.

A vigil for Alavez is set for 4:30 p.m. in the same park where she went missing.

As the search for Dulce continues, a $75,000 reward is available for information on what led to her disappearance.

"In the absence of evidence pointing towards Dulce's demise, investigators hold out hope that Dulce is still alive," a flyer from Bridgeton police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says. "We are encouraging the public to share any possible sighting or piece of evidence they may have about this matter as it may be the puzzle piece we need to solve this case. Authorities are not concerned about the immigration status of any witness who comes forward in this matter."

This week, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what Dulce may look like now at age 9.

This age-progressed photo shows what Dulce Maria Alavez might look like at age 9, four years after she went missing from Bridgeton, N.J. on Sept. 16, 2019. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The Florida-based Anti-Predator Project is in Cumberland County this weekend to re-interview witnesses and chase down new leads.

Tips can be called in to 856-451-0033 or submitted anonymously at BPD.tips or CCPO.tips.