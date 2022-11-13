Watch CBS News
Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in Pa. governor race

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. Shapiro was projected as the winner late Tuesday night, and currently has about a 750,000 vote lead over Mastriano with 98% of the vote counted.

In his statement on Twitter, Mastriano said in part: "I look to the challenges ahead.  Josh Shapiro will be our next governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray he leads well."

Mastriano also renewed his call for election reform, saying he would work with Shapiro to help achieve that goal.

