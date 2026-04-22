Authorities identify driver accused of intentionally crashing into Philadelphia police station

Police have identified the driver they say intentionally crashed into a Northeast Philadelphia police station on Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital.

Philadelphia police said 26-year-old Dieufort Joly, of Rhawnhurst, was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Tucson that crashed into the lobby of the 2nd District headquarters on Castor Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia captured the moment of impact.

District Attorney Larry Krasner is slated to have a news conference with more details about the crash on Wednesday. You can watch live at 3 p.m. in the player above or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

In a news conference Tuesday, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel called the crash "clearly an absolute deliberate act."

Bethel said the driver was involved in a domestic incident around 11:45 a.m. The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m.

Police said Joly was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment before being taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. None of the five people hit by debris in the lobby had serious injuries.

Joly is charged with five counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and single counts of causing or risking a catastrophe, institutional vandalism and possession of an instrument of crime.