PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A van crashed into Philadelphia police headquarters Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but the front of the building was damaged from the crash.

Police were seen pulling the driver from the vehicle and taking him into custody before he was later put into a police vehicle and transported away.

#BreakingNews a man crashed his minivan right into the front doors of @PhillyPolice headquarters. Officers immediately pulled him out and placed him under arrest. He was yelling something over and over but I couldn’t understand what. Updates all morning on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/5yNG7ldsb4 — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) March 14, 2023