Driver intentionally crashes into Northeast Philadelphia police station, sending 5 to hospital, police say

A driver was taken into custody after he intentionally crashed a car into a Northeast Philadelphia police station Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital, police said.

The driver was traveling south on Castor Avenue when he turned right and plowed into the lobby of the 2nd District station. Five civilians who were waiting in the lobby of the station were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but did not have serious injuries, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call about a domestic incident involving an individual and his father. The son involved in that incident was the driver who crashed into the building and was taken into custody when he got out of his car at the scene, Bethel said.

"Based on what we see, it is clearly an absolute deliberate act," Bethel said. "Based on the video that we watched, the individual is traveling in the lane of traffic and then intentionally — based on our viewpoint of the video — and goes directly into the lobby of the 2nd District."

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows a SUV crashing through glass doors into the station lobby.

The district remains operational despite damage to the building, Bethel said. A person experiencing homelessness who frequently spends time in the station lobby got up to use the restroom just before the car crashed through the doors, Bethel added.

Members of the bomb squad responded "out of an abundance of caution" to make sure it was safe, and they have cleared the scene, Bethel said. The commissioner said police are also working on search warrants at other locations to make sure the suspect was acting alone.

Chopper 3 was over the scene around 2:20 p.m. Castor Avenue was closed to traffic in both directions in the area of the station.

CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.