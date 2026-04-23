DeSean Jackson, Delaware State University allowed locker room assault, created "tough guy" culture, lawsuit claims

A football player at Delaware State University is suing the school and coach DeSean Jackson, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, for an alleged assault on campus that left the player with serious injuries.

Malachi Biggs, who was a safety and defensive back on the team, filed a lawsuit against Delaware State University, Jackson, assistant coach Travis Clark, Director of Football Operations Jane Hicks and student-athlete Anthony Hebert, according to court documents provided by Morgan & Morgan, the firm representing Biggs.

In November 2025, Biggs was preparing for practice in the locker room when Hebert allegedly approached another teammate and choked him in response to a post on Instagram, according to the lawsuit. Hebert then allegedly confronted Biggs about the post and put him in a chokehold, ignoring Biggs' attempts to free himself. Biggs eventually became unconscious, and Hebert dropped him to the ground "head or face first," the suit alleges.

Biggs sustained serious injuries to his face and head in the fall, including multiple jaw fractures, a cut on his chin that required surgery and irreparable damage to several teeth, according to the lawsuit. He was taken to the emergency room in an ambulance.

Biggs, who was a freshman in the fall, according to Delaware State's football website, returned to his home in North Carolina to recover and get additional medical care and has not returned to school since the alleged assault, according to the lawsuit.

Hebert was angry that Biggs and the other player who was attacked referred to him as "buddy" in a post on social media, the suit claims.

The suit alleges Hebert was never disciplined for the incident and played in a football game days after the attacks.

Delaware State University declined to comment on the lawsuit. CBS News Philadelphia has also reached out to Jackson, Clark and Hicks for comment or more information.

The suit claims the university, Jackson, Clark and Hicks were negligent and "breached its duties of reasonable care" for failing to keep athletes safe on campus and failing to supervise and investigate Hebert's behavior.

Jackson, Clark and Hicks are also accused of creating a "tough guy" mentality on the team and protecting Hebert and other players who allegedly assaulted teammates.

In a statement, Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Georgia Pham said in part, "By dismissing violent assaults as mere 'horseplay,' the University and coach DeSean Jackson allegedly fostered a toxic culture of bullying and hazing in the locker room. Our client came to this University to play the game he loved. Instead, he's leaving with catastrophic injuries that may be career ending and have permanently derailed his life."

Biggs is seeking money for medical bills, pain and suffering, past and future lost wages, loss of earnings and earning capacity and other damages.

Jackson, who played in the NFL for 15 years, including two stints with the Eagles, took over as head football coach at Delaware State University in Dover in January 2025.

In a game at Lincoln Financial Field in October, Jackson's Hornets defeated Norfolk State University, coached by his former teammate Michael Vick.