In showdown between former Eagles, DeSean Jackson gets best of Michael Vick in HBCU Battle of the Legends

Former Philadelphia Eagles teammates DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick found themselves on opposite sidelines Thursday night, coaching against each other in the first-ever HBCU Battle of the Legends at Lincoln Financial Field.

The event celebrated culture, community and college pride, featuring marching bands, fans decked out in school colors, and a matchup between Delaware State University and Norfolk State University.

"It's a wonderful feeling. It's a sisterhood, a brotherhood, a fellowship — you name it, family," said Roquetta Reed, a Delaware State alumna.

Fans filled the stands in Delaware State red and Norfolk State green, many there to witness the reunion of two Philadelphia football icons.

"We're absolutely honored to be here," said Demetrius Purnell, Mr. Norfolk State University. "We look forward to seeing Mike Vick vs. DeSean Jackson and seeing both football teams compete."

Jackson and Vick played together for five seasons with the Eagles, from 2009 to 2013, forming one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in franchise history. Now, more than a decade later, their bond was renewed under new circumstances — as head coaches.

Eagles fans in attendance said the matchup brought back fond memories.

"We've got plenty of diehard Eagles fans coming just to see the game," Robert Cintron said. "Even if they're not fans of the college teams, they want to come out and support both Vick and Jackson."

Current Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was among those who showed up to support his former teammates.

"Those guys are leaders of men," Graham said. "Just to see the change in them, to go from player to coach, it's been so great. I'm excited to be here to watch them."

The game itself lived up to the hype. Both teams delivered a competitive primetime performance that gave HBCU athletes a platform to shine.

"Especially for athletes, they want to be seen nationally," Delaware State fan Brian Belcher. "This is a great venue for them to do that."

In the end, Jackson's Delaware State squad narrowly defeated Vick's Norfolk State team, 27–20.