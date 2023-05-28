Deptford Township commemorates Memorial Day with parade, BBQ

WENONAH, N.J. (CBS) - A South Jersey community is remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Deptford Township's annual Memorial Day parade ceremony and barbecue took place Sunday.

The parade began at the Oak Valley Fire Company and ended about half a mile away at Deptford Veteran's Park.

Staging for the parade began at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot.

At 10:30 a.m., there was a kid's bike decorating contest.

The parade began at 11 am.

At the same time, there was a memorial for Buddy Powell, a local veteran killed in Vietnam.

The Memorial Day ceremony began at noon.

Followed by a free barbecue at 1 pm.

Deptford Mayor Paul Medeny encourages people to bring their children so they can meet the veterans and hear the speeches so they can learn the true meaning of Memorial Day.