Man shot by police after incident at Deptford, New Jersey, hotel on Thanksgiving

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while trying to flee police in Deptford Township, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving.

Deptford police were called to the Fairfield Inn on the 1100 block of Hurffville Road about a disturbance Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man jumped out of a second-story window and fled from police, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. During the pursuit, a Deptford officer fired a shot that struck the suspect, who was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the prosecutor's office said.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.