Man shot by police after incident at a hotel in Deptford, New Jersey A man was shot while trying to run from police in Deptford at the Fairfield Inn on Hurffville Road. Investigators say police were called to that location for some kind of disturbance on Thanksgiving. When officers arrived, they saw a man jump from a second-story window and take off running As they ran after him, one of the officers opened fire, hitting the man. He is expected to survive.