This is just a drill: Department of Defense conducting training exercises in parts of Philadelphia

Heads up, Philadelphians, this is just a drill.

The city is warning residents that they may see or hear sights and sounds related to an emergency response as the Department of Defense conducts training exercises in select parts of Philadelphia beginning Sunday and lasting through Saturday, Sept. 6.

"Simulated response at real-world locations is necessary and critical to test an agency's plans, communications, and operations," Philadelphia's Managing Director's Office said on Saturday.

This specific type of Department of Defense training happens multiple times a year in cities around the country with the ultimate goal of staying prepared and saving lives during emergencies, according to the city of Philadelphia's announcement.

The training exercises aren't due to any specific event and will solely involve interaction between Department of Defense workers and first responders to prepare for any emergencies that ultimately happen. The training exercises come just a few months before Philadelphia gears up to take center stage as it hosts several massive 2026 celebrations and prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

While the Managing Director's Office didn't specify which parts of Philadelphia the training exercises would take place in, the city said plans are in place to inform residents near the training sites. Philadelphia police will also be on scene during the exercises.