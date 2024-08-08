Remnants of Debby on track to reach Philadelphia on Friday. Here's a look at the latest path.

Debby to drop multiple inches of rain on Philadelphia area Friday; Why we have a NEXT Weather Alert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The remnants of Debby should make its biggest impact on the Philadelphia area Friday afternoon, dropping at least 1-2 inches of rain, with higher totals possible in some spots.

Debby could also bring and a small risk of isolated tornadoes if there is enough rotation in the outer bands of this storm.

The NEXT Weather team here at CBS Philadelphia has been tracking Debby up the East Coast of the U.S. this week and timing out the storm's arrival in our region. Here's the latest on Debby's path toward Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

When will Debby impact Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?

Tropical Storm Debby is tracking through North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday and should pass west of the Philadelphia area.

Debby is accelerating as it emerges from the South, so it will arrive much faster than it moved through portions of the southeast U.S. this week.

It looks like Debby will center over central and western Pennsylvania when it reaches the area.

Friday morning, the heaviest rain arrives but should pass us to the west. We see some showers in the west and northwest parts of our region, like Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Friday, 7 a.m.

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

By 12:30 p.m., heavy rain will be over sports like Williamsport and farther west. Some steady rain will also be over those western and northwestern spots and in Chester, Lancaster and Montgomery counties.

Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Later into Friday afternoon, bands of storms from Debby will sweep over the region, bringing pockets of heavy rain to some already wet spots and impacting more of southeastern Pennsylvania as well as South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware.

This is really the period of heaviest rain, midday and into the evening. This is when we see the greatest risks, including potential flash flooding, we've been telling you Debby could bring.

This band sweeps from west to east from the afternoon into the evening.

Friday, 10 p.m.

By this time, Debby is on the way out. There could still be some lingering lighter showers, but others will see clear skies or just clouds.

Weekend weather: sunny and clear

Once Debby is out of here, we've got a lovely weekend on tap. We removed our NEXT Weather Alert Day for Saturday after the latest models showed Debby was speeding up — and thus would be out of here more quickly.

Those of you who've been at the beach in this wet, unsettled and largely dreary week will have some great days in store if you're down the shore or at the Delaware beaches. Or you could just get out for a walk and enjoy the sunshine we've been missing.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team for any updates as Friday morning gets closer.