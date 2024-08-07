After some showers Thursday, Debby brings heavy rain and wind to Philadelphia area Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Light to moderate rain is expected Wednesday night in the Delaware Valley. On Thursday, the region could see moderate rain in the morning and early afternoon, and temperatures will remain relatively cool with a high of 77 degrees.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because Tropical Storm Debby will be moving into the region. Starting Friday morning through the afternoon, the region will see heavy rain and wind as the storm moves north. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph in parts of the region Friday.

Parts of our area will likely see widespread flooding rain as the moisture from Debby arrives with an additional 2-4 inches of rain possible.

By Friday evening, the storm will be out of the region, clearing the way for a nice weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

Remember, do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around and don't drown! It only takes a few inches of water to stall a car and anything higher risks floating your vehicle.

