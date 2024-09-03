Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay apologizes for Brazil comments before Green Bay Packers game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay issued an apology on X Tuesday night after he said he didn't "want to go to Brazil" for the team's Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo.

"I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn't my intention," Slay wrote on X. "I'm Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i've heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can't wait!!!! #FlyEaglesFly."

Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i’ve heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can’t wait!!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 4, 2024

On a recent episode of his podcast, "Big Play Slay," Slay said he was looking forward to getting on the football field Week 1 against the Packers, but that he didn't want to make the trip south to Brazil.

"Week 1 I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait," Slay said. "But man, I do not want to go to Brazil, you want to know why? I'm here to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going on because the crime rate is crazy... and like we out the country. So the first thing people think is some terror can possibly happen. I told my family do not come down there because I'm not going to be nowhere to be found. I'm going to be in the hotel room chillin'."

Slay isn't the only Eagles player to voice his concerns about the trip.

Last month, wide receiver A.J. Brown also said he would spending most of his time in his hotel room.

"We had a meeting [on Aug. 28], and there were a whole bunch of 'Don't Do's,'" Brown said via CBS Sports. "So I'm just trying to go down there and win a football game, and come back home ... But after hearing all this stuff, I'm probably going to be in my room."

The Eagles will fly to Brazil on Wednesday, which is roughly a 10 hour flight from Philadelphia, for the game against the Packers on Friday night.

Despite the concerns from some players, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said they all have one common goal in mind.

"We're going there to play and win a football game," Sirianni said on Sunday. "That's our goal. That's our only goal as we go down there. And so, it's just getting everybody in the right mindset of what you need to be when you go down there. You can control the things that you can control. Like, we're going to Brazil to play. That's what it is. We're excited about that."