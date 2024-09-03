Philadelphia Eagles' Isaiah Rodgers, Devin White limited in practice; Jack Driscoll signs with practice squad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be very healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

On Tuesday, the Eagles listed four players as limited participants on their injury report, including two who were resting.

Wideout A.J. Brown and left guard Landon Dickerson rested on Tuesday and were listed as limited participants during practice.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is listed to start alongside Darius Slay on the team's depth chart, was limited on Tuesday with a hand injury. Linebacker Devin White was also listed as limited with an ankle injury.

Eagles bring back Jack Driscoll

The Eagles signed Jack Driscoll, who played with the team for the past four seasons, to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Driscoll signed with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason but was recently released by the team, which cleared his way to rejoin the Eagles.

We've signed OL Jack Driscoll and WR Kyle Philips and have released TE Kevin Foelsch and S Caden Sterns. pic.twitter.com/SFEO5IECVN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 3, 2024

Driscoll was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft and has played in 54 games, including 17 starts.

The Eagles also added wideout Kyle Philips to their practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the Eagles released tight end Kevin Foelsch and safety Caden Sterns.