Philadelphia Eagles practice squad member's Old City home burglarized, sources say

Thieves stole thousands of dollars of jewelry and cash from the home of a Philadelphia Eagles practice squad member over Super Bowl weekend, police sources said.

The burglary happened at wide receiver Danny Gray's Old City home, according to police sources. Gray, 25, played at Southern Methodist University in college. He was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

After he was waived by the Niners, Gray signed with the Eagles practice squad at the beginning of the 2024 season.

The incident happened as a string of burglaries have targeted the homes of professional athletes across the country. Some of the athletes targeted include Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and more.

According to sources, the robbery at Gray's home appears to have no connection to the other cases involving athletes. The case is being investigated by local authorities, while the other cases targeting athletes are under investigation by the FBI.

The Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP after a near-flawless performance where he recorded three total touchdowns. The Eagles' defense, run by veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, gave Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of Kansas City's offense problems all night.

The Eagles will celebrate the big win on Friday with a parade on Broad Street.