Giovanni's 724 Italian Restaurant feeds first responders after capture of Danelo Cavalcante

Restaurant in North Coventry Township feeds first responders after capture of Danelo Cavalcante

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The owner of Giovanni's 724 said he will give meals for free to first responders through Sunday as a thank you for the search and capture of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.

"It was scary," Joseph Picone said. "You didn't know where he was at."

Picone said the hunt for Cavalcante hurt business at Giovanni's 724 Italian Restaurant in South Coventry Township. However, the owner said understood why customers stayed at home Monday and Tuesday.

"We could tell that the business was more takeout, than dine-in because people were scared," Picone said.

Still, Picone said first responders had a much bigger problem.

"I feel bad they're not home with their families for dinner," Picone said. "We're going to give them some pizzas, some chicken parm, some pastas. Whatever we had in the store, we gave them."

He did that Tuesday before Cavalcante was captured and every day since. And for those first responders, the food was free.

"If you're blessed, you should bless others, too," Picone said.

Manager Donna Maria Anne Lepone said this is standard.

For the past year, the restaurant supported Leanne's Life Changing Fairies outreach for unhoused neighbors.

"We donate pizzas or desserts or whatever she needs," Lepone said. "Without the community, we wouldn't be where we are today. So, it's a good thing."

Customers said they support this restaurant that supports their neighborhood.

"It's a good idea that they are helping everyone," Victoria Cusumano of Montgomery County said.

"I pray that they come into other money as well, that they provide to other people," Brandi Ehrhart of Pottstown said.