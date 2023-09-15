Chester County students celebrate police after Danelo Cavalcante caught

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (CBS) -- For two weeks, police combed through wooded areas of Chester County searching for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante, who broke out Aug. 31 and lived on water from the streams and pilfered watermelon until his capture on Wednesday morning.

The search for Cavalcante led to multiple days of closures in the Owen J. Roberts School District, which had schools near the final search perimeter.

But on Friday, students at West Vincent Elementary School lined the hallways with signs and cheers for three local police officers.

The children gave the officers handmade thank you cards and also had the chance to ask them some questions.

Meanwhile, Cavalcante is headed to state prison to serve a life sentence.