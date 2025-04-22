Crozer Health workers demand Pennsylvania hospitals stay open after Prospect announces closure

Crozer Health hospitals expected to close in a month, changes to take effect Wednesday

Crozer Health hospitals expected to close in a month, changes to take effect Wednesday

Crozer Health hospitals expected to close in a month, changes to take effect Wednesday

One day after Prospect Medical Holdings announced the closure of the Crozer Health system in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, health care workers are demanding that the hospitals remain open while a new owner is found.

"We have tried everything we could. We've had so many of our legislators out here to help us save this health system and save these patients. I still, in my heart, don't believe it's over," Peggy Malone, a longtime Crozer Behavioral Health nurse and president of the Crozer-Chester Nurses Association, said. "I still, in my heart, believe somebody is going to help us."

Malone, along with other caregivers and state representatives, spoke at Tuesday's news conference before a 2:30 p.m. ET emergency closure hearing in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Northern Texas, where Prospect will ask a judge to approve its motion to close Crozer Health.

State Rep. Leanne Krueger (D-161) called on the judge to be the "hero" Crozer needs to keep the health system open.

"Today, we know this isn't over. They may close Crozer. We're all very well aware of what the reality here," Malone said, "but this can never happen again in this city, in this state, in this country. For-profit cannot come in and take away all of the rights of the people in a poor community."

You can watch the news conference on our CBS News Philadelphia YouTube channel.

Prospect Medical Holdings to close Crozer Health hospitals

On Monday, California-based Prospect filed a motion to close the final two hospitals it owns — Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital — as well as an unknown number of outpatient facilities and practices across Delaware County, within 30 days in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Northern Texas.

An emergency closure hearing before a federal judge is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The motion filed Monday will have to be approved by the judge.

Propect expects the full closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park to be complete within 30 days. Thousands of employees in the Crozer Health system received emails Monday morning notifying them of the shutdown.

According to the motion filed in court, Crozer Health would begin diverting patients from its emergency departments starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, while the hospitals would cease inpatient admissions. Patients will be discharged or transferred to other hospitals for further care.

"I don't believe that in this world, where we are struggling so bad with humanity, that nobody sees what we see and how desperate these patients need care," Malone said. "They may say they're closing us, and they're trying to do it so rapidly. What's going on in the building, trying to get patients out and get patients discharged, it's unbelievable."

Three thousand people would be out of work if the bankruptcy judge approves the plan.

A spokesperson for Prospect said the ambulatory surgery and imaging centers at Brinton Lake, Broomall, Haverford and Media would stay open.

"PMH recognizes the impact this action will have on patients as well as team members. We've worked tirelessly with the Pennsylvania Attorney General and other parties to do everything possible to prevent this outcome," a Prospect spokesperson said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a viable alternative. At this time, the focus at Crozer Health remains on seamlessly transitioning patients to other health facilities so that they can continue to receive the critical, uninterrupted care they require, and to support Crozer Health team members as they seek to identify other employment opportunities."

Last week, the University of Pennsylvania announced a $5 million donation to extend negotiations for the sale of the system. However, in a letter from the receiver to hospital employees, it was stated that Prospect was informed that the Penn donation would no longer be available to allow for such an extension of time.

In 2022, Prospect closed the other two hospitals it owned in Delco, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital.

What's next for Crozer Health patients?

With Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital set to close, Delaware County will have only two emergency rooms remaining: Riddle Hospital in Middletown Township and Mercy-Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby.

Nearby hospitals like Riddle Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City and ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital in Delaware are preparing to absorb patients from Crozer Health.

"Our patients have nowhere to go. They can transfer them all today. They're very proud of the fact that they're finding beds for everyone and sending everyone home. Where do they go tomorrow when the crisis center is gone? And the emergency room is gone?" Malone said. "University of Penn is not close. Riddle is not close. ChristianaCare is not close for any of us and for any of these patients. Where do they go? They die."

"This is going to devastate our entire community," Malone added. "I still have hope. I really believe that someone is still going to come in, and somebody is going to restore health care here in this building, in this community that we all love so much. … This was never about us. This has always been about the patients."

Following Prospect's announcement on Monday, Delaware County declared a seven-day disaster emergency to provide immediate support to those affected in the county.

Prospect has established a dedicated call center to handle inquiries related to the hospital transition, including requests regarding patient transfers and care. The email address is CrozerPAInquiries@omniagnt.com, and the telephone number is: 888-801-2338.

Residents are encouraged to seek additional assistance through the Delaware County Health Department's Wellness Line at 484-276-2100.

This is a developing story and will be updated.