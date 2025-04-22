Cristopher Sánchez exits Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets game with left forearm soreness

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez exited Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets with left forearm soreness after two innings.

Sanchez's night ended after he threw 58 pitches and allowed two earned runs. He struck out two batters, allowed four hits and walked two.

According to BaseballSavant, Sánchez's velocity was down slightly against the Mets.

Sánchez allowed the Mets to score a run in each inning before leaving the game. Mets third baseman Mark Vientos hit an RBI double in the first inning, while shortstop Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Phillies reliever Joe Ross replaced Sánchez in the bottom of the third inning.

Philadelphia Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in New York. Frank Franklin II / AP

Sánchez, who signed a four-year contract extension with the Phillies in 2024, had a career-high 12 strikeouts in his last start on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Sánchez entered the game against New York with a 2.96 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a 2-0 record. Tuesday night's game was the lefty's fifth start of the season.

It's unclear if Sánchez will miss any time due to the left forearm soreness, but the Phillies are already down Ranger Suárez in the starting rotation. However, Suárez could return soon.

Suárez pitched five scoreless innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night as he works to return from a sore lower back.