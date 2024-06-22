Cristopher Sánchez signs 4-year contract extension with Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension that could keep the lefty pitcher a Phillie through the 2028 season, with club options for 2029 and 2030, the team announced in a news release Saturday.

Sánchez, a 6-foot-6-inch starter, is 4-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in the 2024 season. The 27-year-old has thrown 77 innings for the Phils this season.

The Phillies said Sánchez has upped the velocity on his fastball this year by 2.2 mph, which is the second-biggest velocity increase in the majors - he also has a ground-ball rate of 59.4%, second in MLB.

Now in his fourth season, Sánchez has transitioned into a full-time member of the Phillies' rotation.

His career record with the Phillies is 10-10 with a 3.73 ERA and 229.1 innings pitched in 55 games.

Sánchez, a native of La Romana in the Dominican Republic, was acquired by the Phillies in a fall 2019 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead.

The Phillies announced the contract extension on social media Saturday.