Watch CBS News
Local News

Corpse flower to bloom in a few days at Temple University's Ambler campus

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rare corpse flower could bloom at Temple University's Ambler campus
Rare corpse flower could bloom at Temple University's Ambler campus 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may need to pinch your nose if you're going to Temple University's Ambler campus in the next few days.

A new corpse flower is set to bloom at the school's greenhouse any day now.

The plant reeks of rotting flesh during the few days it reaches full bloom.

Would you like to take a look or a whiff yourself? If so, we'll let you know when Temple opens the greenhouse to the public.

The university is livestreaming the flower and you could watch it to see it grow.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.