Corpse flower to bloom in a few days at Temple University's Ambler campus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may need to pinch your nose if you're going to Temple University's Ambler campus in the next few days.
A new corpse flower is set to bloom at the school's greenhouse any day now.
The plant reeks of rotting flesh during the few days it reaches full bloom.
Would you like to take a look or a whiff yourself? If so, we'll let you know when Temple opens the greenhouse to the public.
The university is livestreaming the flower and you could watch it to see it grow.
