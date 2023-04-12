Corpse flower to bloom in a few days at Temple University's Ambler campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You may need to pinch your nose if you're going to Temple University's Ambler campus in the next few days.

A new corpse flower is set to bloom at the school's greenhouse any day now.

It’s alive! Alive! The Corpse Flower Live Stream from the @TylerSchool Greenhouse at TUA is up and running! You can view the corpse flower at https://t.co/ioxGeIWRww. Get the latest information at Corpse Flower Central — https://t.co/rNFzrZE1ng. Pre-registration coming soon! pic.twitter.com/o3cNijCdFi — Temple University Ambler Campus (@TempleAmbler) April 12, 2023

The plant reeks of rotting flesh during the few days it reaches full bloom.

Would you like to take a look or a whiff yourself? If so, we'll let you know when Temple opens the greenhouse to the public.

The university is livestreaming the flower and you could watch it to see it grow.