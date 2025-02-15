Hundreds brave the cold to meet Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean in Wilmington, Delaware

Eagles fever spreads to Wilmington as fans flock to Cooper DeJean meet and greet

Six days after the Philadelphia Eagles' triumphant 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX, fans lined up outside Dick's House of Sport in Wilmington, Delaware, braving the cold and snow for a chance to meet rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Hundreds of supporters, some arriving overnight, stood in the frigid temperatures for hours in hopes of securing one of the 150 wristbands that would guarantee a signed photo and a chance to shake his hand.

Grace Lucas, a devoted fan, said she has a "massive crush" on DeJean and admires his journey to the NFL.

"He lived in a very small town," Lucas said. "A lot of people there don't make it D1 or to the League at all, so I feel like his story is very inspiring to me."

She said when DeJean scored a pick-six in the big game, she was thrilled.

"I was in my living room, and I got up and I screamed," she said. "Getting to watch that on TV...insane."

Natalie Sanderson, 42, traveled all the way from Boise, Idaho, for the Eagles' Parade of Champions and brought her DeJean jersey with her.

"I've been following him since he got drafted, and I'm not ashamed to admit, I'm a little obsessed with this kid," Sanderson said.

Despite the long wait, many fans never made it inside due to overwhelming demand. Alec Tropea, who waited for two and a half hours, was among the lucky ones to meet the standout rookie.

"Dude, thank you for everything, man. We appreciate you here, man," Tropea told DeJean. "Thank you."

Afterward, the New Jersey native, who drove from Mullica Hill, proudly displayed his signed photo.

"That was awesome! That was an awesome thing to do!" Tropea said.

John Kramer, field marketing manager for Dick's House of Sport, said some eager fans arrived well before wristbands were handed out.

"There were people who were here overnight," Kramer said.

Among those who didn't get inside was Adriana Parisi, who looked on from a distance, visibly emotional.

"He's an amazing guy and an amazing player, and he just has so much love for the city, and so do I," Parisi said. "The Super Bowl was amazing for him, that touchdown."

Fans said they can't wait to see where DeJean's career takes him.

"He's got a great future here in Philly," Sanderson said. "I'm super excited to see what he does in the next few years."