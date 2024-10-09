Philadelphia has a plan for concrete-protected bike lanes in Center City, officials tell residents

Concrete-protected bike lanes might soon be a reality for Center City streets, after months of outcry from bicyclists in the wake of a crash that killed a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor.

The city's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) will go public later this month with a plan to add additional protection, including concrete, for bike lanes on Pine Street and Spruce Street, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, an advocacy group, told CBS News Philadelphia.

BCP and other groups have called for years for concrete barriers to protect the bike lanes along major corridors like Pine and Spruce – where in July, Dr. Barbara Friedes was riding her bike when police said a speeding driver entered the bike lane and struck and killed her.

Friedes might have survived had the lane been obstructed from vehicle traffic by a barrier, cyclists have said.

Nicole Brunet, policy director for the BCP, said OTIS met on Tuesday night with members of the Center City Residents' Association and presented a plan for bike lane improvements that includes concrete protection along Pine and Spruce.

Brunet called the plan "really exciting" and said it "sets a precedent for bike lanes all across the city."

OTIS will lay out the plan later to civic associations located along the two streets, Brunet said.

Additionally, Brunet said Pennsylvania's Senate Transportation Committee just passed HB 1283 which would allow parking-protected bike lanes to be built on state roads. The next step is a vote by the entire Senate. If it passes, the bill just needs Gov. Josh Shapiro's signature.

For months, CBS News Philadelphia has reported on efforts to make biking and bike lanes safer in the city. After more than a decade, a church in Center City decided to stop using a city-issued permit that allowed churchgoers to park in bike lanes for Sunday services. Several other houses of worship have also stopped using those permits.

Advocates have said, and our own investigation found, that obstructions in the bike lanes – whether they're delivery trucks, rideshare vehicles or residents making quick stops – divert bicyclists into the street where they risk getting hit by a driver or a suddenly opened car door.

Over the summer, the deadliest time for cyclists, CBS News Philadelphia observed several obstructions in bike lanes along Spruce Street, which currently has just painted lines as the only separation between traveling cars and the bike lane.

Most signs in the city say "no parking" as opposed to "no stopping," which means drivers can legally block the lane for up to 20 minutes before being ticketed.

Some residents along Spruce Street said they need to park there at least for a short time to drop off items or unload groceries.

Still, our investigation found numerous cars parked for more than 20 minutes and up to 75 minutes with no driver inside.

After our investigation, Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced a bill called "Get Out The Bike Lane" legislation.

Johnson presented the legislation in September, on the first day of the fall session, that would increase fines for parking or stopping in the bike lanes. Fines would go from $75 to $125 in Center City and University City and from $50 to $75 in other parts of the city. Johnson's bill also proposes changing many signs along bike lanes to "no stopping."

No timetable has been released for when the barriers might be built and completed in the bike lanes.

contributed to this report.