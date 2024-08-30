Philadelphia mayor promises to work toward safer bike lanes amid cycling advocates' petition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two weeks after cycling advocates held a rally and dropped off a petition signed by 6,000 people demanding safer bike lanes, Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the issues outside Philadelphia City Hall.

"We are confident that we will get to zero traffic deaths in the city of Philadelphia," Mayor Parker said while also promising that action is coming but first her team will consult experts and engage the community.

"Communities of color, lower income communities, older citizens and our city's youth all face a greater risk of traffic violence including crashes, hit and runs, and other incidents," Parker told the crowd.

She talked about her commitment to Vision Zero which is Philadelphia's strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. She also attempted to clarify past accusations that she reduced funding for the Vision Zero budget, explaining that money was moved to another traffic calming measure, not cut.

Friday's event was held in response to cycling advocates who dropped off a petition two weeks ago with three requests: 1) to protect the Spruce, Pine, and Allegheny bike lanes with concrete barriers 2) End the legacy practice of parking on weekends and 3) Replace no parking signs with no stopping signs in bike lanes.

Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel specifically addressed each item saying, "We are committed to begin that engagement immediately to gain that vital feedback. We are eager to finalize the short-term and long-term measures to protect the bike lanes."

A CBS News Philadelphia investigation earlier this month questioned the legitimacy of the city's longtime deal with some churches that gave parishioners a free pass to park in some bike lanes. Friday, Thiel said, " In response, our OTIS staff is working with community partners to relocate parking away from Spruce and Pine bike lanes and this process will take several more weeks to finalize."

In July, a separate CBS News Philadelphia investigation found the rampant rate at which people park in bike lanes. Because most bike lanes are accompanied by "No Parking" signs as opposed to "No Stopping" signs, people can legally park in the bike lanes for up to twenty minutes without getting a ticket.

"Her [Mayor Parker] attention today, the fact that she got on a bike should not go unnoticed. That was a big deal," said Nicole Brunet with the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia. Brunet had been in tears two weeks ago when she handed over the petition to staff at City Hall.

While many in attendance Friday recognized this dialogue as an important first step, some are still unsatisfied because they've seen other mayors say the same things and never act.

"The mayor's comments were non-committal about concrete barriers. Six thousand people in Philadelphia already said they want to see concrete barriers," Jessie Amadio with Philly Bike Action said.

Now the mayor is asking for time to engage the community and consult the experts. After city officials addressed the crowd, many including Mayor Parker joined in a bike ride.