Friends of CHOP doctor Barbara Friedes rally outside Philadelphia City Hall calling for more safety measures

Friends of CHOP doctor rally outside Philly City Hall to call for more safety measures for cyclists

Friends of CHOP doctor rally outside Philly City Hall to call for more safety measures for cyclists

Friends of CHOP doctor rally outside Philly City Hall to call for more safety measures for cyclists

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of people from bike safety advocates to families of crash victims gathered for a rally outside Philadelphia's City Hall Thursday to call on the city to do more to protect cyclists.

The call to action comes after the death of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor and cyclist Barbara Friedes. Friedes was struck and killed on Spruce and 18th streets on July 17.

Friedes' co-workers were also in attendance for the rally. Advocates delivered a petition to the mayor's office demanding the city add concrete-protected bike lanes.

Advocates also read victim impact statements to representatives for Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"We can't let this opportunity die, and we can't let these people die in vain without seeing better infrastructure on city streets," said Nicole Brunet with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Bike safety advocates also delivered a letter written by Friedes' family. The family has also called for more safety measures to protect cyclists.

The mayor's office sent this statement in response to the rally and petition:

"Mayor Parker, her leadership team, the Streets Department and the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Services (OTIS) look forward to reviewing the petitions that will be delivered today and taking into consideration the thoughts and considerations of all of the Philadelphians who signed the petition. These will help guide the administration as we continue to work with City Council, the Philadelphia Parking Authority, affected houses of worship, and community members to find an action plan that improves safety on our city streets for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. Since day one, the Parker Administration has stressed its vision of creating a safer, cleaner, and greener Philadelphia. Fostering safety in all forms – including traffic safety – is something Mayor Paker cares about strongly and has advocated for since her days in the State Legislature and City Council. Every life lost or maimed in an incident of roadway crashes matters to Mayor Parker. We'll examine every possible solution and action to make Philadelphia safer."

The statement further states how OTIS is in the planning stages for improving traffic safety on the Spruce and Pine streets corridor and is working with City Council on solutions.

Officials are also taking note of the citywide conversation on traffic safety and urge people to visit the Philadelphia Bicycle Network Changes interactive story map.