Collegiate rowing​'s largest competition kicks off in New Jersey

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

84th annual Dad Vail Regatta underway on Cooper River for first time
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta underway on Cooper River for first time 01:51

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of rowers from across the country are in Camden County this weekend for the 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta. It's collegiate rowing's largest competition and it marks the first time the event is being held along the Cooper River in New Jersey. 

Roughly 2,000 rowers from 70 colleges are competing in the two-day competition, which nearly 30,000 people are expected to watch.

The Dad Vail Regatta is traditionally held along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, but because of a dredging project, organizers decided to move the event to Camden County this year.

Committee President Jim Hanna said the Cooper River ended up being the perfect place to stage this year's regatta.

"Cooper offered us a great opportunity and it's really like visiting Valhalla to be here. It's a beautiful site, immaculate, a well-laid-out 2,000-meter race course and we're expecting record attendance. It's a beautiful day here," Hanna said. 

First published on May 12, 2023 / 12:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

