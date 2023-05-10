Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta to be held in Camden County for first time in 84 years

Camden's comeback: Dad Vail Regatta will be held in South Jersey

Camden's comeback: Dad Vail Regatta will be held in South Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- For the first time in its 84 years, the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, collegiate rowing's largest regular competition, will be held in Camden County, New Jersey.

The two-day event, which begins Friday, is traditionally held along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

An estimated 2,000 rowers will be participating in this year's competition.

Tom Megargel, of Pennsauken, said he plans to attend the regatta.

"This, and the Camden revival, it's making this area," Megargel said. It's a place to be."

Joseph Calendo, Camden County's director of rowing, said race times on the Cooper River will likely be slower compared to the Schuylkill River.

"There's a current at the Schuylkill, which we don't have over here," Calendo said. "It's a straight body of water. With [this] race course, there's no turns, no current."

Camden County commissioner Virginia Betteridge expects the regatta will have a major economic impact, particularly for restaurants.

"Business owners are looking forward [to it]," Commissioner Betteridge said. "Anything that brings foot traffic to the front doors is always a win-win."

She said they'll have total economic impact numbers after this weekend.

As for whether the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will continue to be held in the county, a representative for the committee said, "We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

CBS News Philadelphia is awaiting responses from the Schuylkill Navy and Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau to see if they plan to try to get the regatta back into Philadelphia.