Drexel aims to retain title at 2023 Dad Vail Regatta

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The largest collegiate rowing competition in the country kicks off Friday and for the first time in history, it will be held in South Jersey. Philadelphia's top college crews got in their last laps before the 2023 Dad Vail Regatta Friday morning, including the defending champion Drexel Dragons.

"We kinda are the hunted. We're really excited," said Jake Miller, with the Drexel Crew Team.

Miller is a 5th year senior and a Warminster native. He said his squad circles this event on the calendar every year, knowing how much it means to their team and the local rowing community.

"It's what we look forward to at the end of the year. It's kinda the big race we're looking forward to right before the national championship," Miller said. "It's kinda our gateway to get there, so it means a lot to us personally, but in the city, it's obviously huge."

The big difference this year is because of a dredging project on the Schuylkill River. Rowers will race along the Cooper River in Camden instead.

"The Schuylkill has a little more flow to it and the Cooper River is a little more just stagnant water, which makes for really good, fair racing," said Drexel coach, Paul Savell.

Savell knows what it takes to win the Dad Vail.

After pulling off a clean sweep last year, he said he's seen a level of focus and ferocity from his team that puts a repeat performance in play.

"From a distance, it's very pleasing to the eye. But up close, they are really grinding it out," Savell said. "The way they come together and just are ready to give everything they got for each other. It was just a beautiful thing to see, all their work come to fruition last year. And we're hoping for a repeat this year."

Of the nearly 70 schools competing this year, Drexel is considered the favorite to win the overall event. However, Colgate and Temple are considered strong contenders, too. The Owls have won the Dad Vail more times than any other school in the country.