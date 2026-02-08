Frigid temperatures send people searching for simple ways to stay warm across Philadelphia area

With bitter cold settling in across the Philadelphia area, people on both sides of the river were finding their own ways to deal with freezing temperatures — from bundling up to warming up from the inside.

Along Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey, Bernard Cohen was walking the streets offering samples of his family's River Kitchen Company granola recipe, despite the cold.

"Today, I'm out here in freezing Haddonfield, and I am just getting people to taste our delicious River Kitchen Company granola," Cohen said.

He said staying outside meant preparing ahead of time, including dressing properly and grabbing something warm to drink before heading out.

Others out for a stroll shared similar strategies. Andrew Palladino said he and his fiancee leaned on warm beverages to get through the cold.

"I got some hot chocolate; my fiancee has a French vanilla latte," Palladino said.

Some relied on layers and keeping hoods up, while others said their mindset made all the difference.

"If you've played sports, you know it's just a mindset," Chevon Gayles said. "If you don't think about it too much, you don't feel it for real."

Even ice cream shops were still serving customers, despite the cold. At Brain Freeze Ice Cream Parlor, scoops were still going out the door — with at least one upside.

"The ice cream won't melt on the way back to the car," the owner said.

For many, the cold called for the opposite of frozen treats. At Pho Street in Center City, customers packed the restaurant looking for comfort in a bowl.

"It is a go-to food on cold days, in cold weather — especially this kind of weather," said Tyler Nguyen of Pho Street.

Customer Jennifer Morgan said warm meals help make the rest of the day more manageable.

"It kind of warms you up from inside," she said. "Then you can go and walk downtown and be completely comfortable."

Others said their solution was simple: Don't slow down.

"Dress in layers and walk fast," said Carey Savage, who was heading to the Philadelphia Auto Show. "Keep it movin'."