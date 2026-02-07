Coldest air of season moves through Philadelphia region, warm up on horizon. Here's the weather forecast.

Clear and frigid night heading into Sunday. Gusts will decrease from 45-35 mph with wind chills bewtween -10 to -15 with a low of 5 degrees. (Coldest for Philly since Jan. 31, 2019 when it was also 5°)

The dangerous bitter cold still remains in the area all day and night on Sunday.

NEXT big change

Overnight Saturday into Sunday is the NEXT big change. The winds have finally started to relax a little after gusting between 50-60 mph Saturday.

The wind gusts will taper off to 35-45 mph overnight Saturday dropping wind chills to -10 to -15 in Philadelphia. Wind chills in the Lehigh Valley and into the Poconos will be as low as -20 to -30.

Sunday morning, we will wake up near 5 degrees in the city, colder away from the city with some even dropping below zero. This will be the first single digit low temperature for Philadelphia since 2022 and that is rare since there have only been 9 single digit lows since 2015.

Arctic air remains in place all day Sunday as temperatures only climb into the upper teens Sunday afternoon. While it won't be as windy as Saturday, wind gusts around 25 mph through the day on Sunday will likely keep wind chills near zero or into the single digits.

Monday the deep freeze continues with morning lows near 7. Skies will be mostly sunny and afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 20's.

Finally by Tuesday afternoon temperatures will climb back above freezing with highs in the upper 30s. By Wednesday the thaw can really begin as temperatures soar into the low-middle 40s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 19, low 5.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 29, low 7.

Tuesday: Above freezing. High 38, low 18.

Wednesday: Trending dry. High 44, low 33.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 38, low 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 37, low 27.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 39, low 27.

