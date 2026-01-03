Cold, dry Sunday with light winds in Philadelphia area for Eagles game. Here's the forecast.

While we cannot rule a stray snow shower out overnight, most areas will remain dry and cold with light winds heading into Sunday. Sunday is a big day for Eagles fans, with a 4:25pm kickoff against the Washington Commanders.

Expect mixed skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid 30s.

NEXT big weather change

The cold trend will continue through the weekend with high temperatures remaining in the mid-upper 30s and low temperatures in the low-middle 20s. Next week will start off chilly with 20s in the morning and highs below average- but warmth is on the way.

In fact, a warmer trend looks to lead us through the majority of next week with high temperatures running near or even slightly warmer than normal. High temperatures next Wednesday and Thursday may be into the low 50s with overnight lows actually staying above Freezing. Then again on Friday we'll see a greater chance for rain and warmer temps as southerly winds usher in the mid-upper 50s!

Looking beyond, a series of cold fronts will likely bring a mix of up and down temps but at this point we are not seeing any signs of a significant snowfall. Your next weather team will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 37, Low 28

Monday: Cold start. High 40, Low 25

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 47, Low 31

Wednesday: Some sun. High 55, Low 38

Thursday: A shower or two. High 53, Low 35

Friday: Chance of showers. High 56, Low 35

Saturday: Chance of showers . High 58, Low 45

