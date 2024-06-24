Phillies legends Ryan Howard, Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa serve as keynote speakers at JCC Sports Awards

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- On Monday night, the hottest ticket in town for Phillies fans wasn't at Citizens Bank Park. Instead, it was at the Katz Jewish Community Center for their 12th Annual Sports Awards.

Even the Phillie Phanatic showed up for the occasion.

The event honored four community members recognized for their outstanding contributions to the JCC fitness and wellness programs.

Mark Dannenbaum received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Well, I've been here for a long time, so maybe that's part of the reason, but I'm a past president and I also chaired when we brought the Maccabee games to the JCC," Dannenbaum said.

Dannenbaum's all-time favorite Phillies player Larry Bowa delivered the keynote address.

"Larry Bowa was one of my idols growing up," Dannenbaum said.

Bowa was joined on stage by two Phillies legends – Charlie Manuel and Ryan Howard. The trio took a trip down memory lane, sharing stories from their time in the league.

Each year, the sports awards fundraise for youth activities at the JCC, including sports leagues, nutrition counseling, wellness classes and obesity prevention.

More than $2 million have been raised over the years.