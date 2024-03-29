Wondering what food to eat at the Phillies game? Everything we know about 2024 food options at Citizens Bank Park

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Opening Day and with the Phillies set to take on the Atlanta Braves Friday at 3:05 p.m after postponing the game due to weather, many of you might be wondering what to eat at Citizens Bank Park.

A lot of old favorites are returning, but baseball is a business, too. Some spaces at the ballpark have been revamped, and plenty of new brands have signed up to get on the menu and in front of Phillies fans in 2024.

Citizens Bank Park is well-known and highly regarded for its food: USA Today's 10Best voted Citizens Bank Park's food the fourth-best among all the MLB stadiums in the country.

Maybe this is the year we get back to the World Series and take it home. If you haven't yet seen Pat Gallen's interview, second baseman and new dad Bryson Stott proclaimed the 2024 Phillies are "built for those playoffs."

"I think we're definitely in a better, healthier spot" compared to last year, Stott said.

Excellent news. We can't guarantee that all the fried chicken, cheese and alcohol listed below will leave you in a healthier spot, but hey, the ballpark is a place to enjoy yourself. (There are plenty of healthier options too, though - you'll see.)

There might also be some special food-related deals and promotions throughout the season like BOGO hot dogs - replacing Dollar Dog Night.

Here's what you can chow down on while cheering for the Phils all the way to October.

New food options at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 season

Earlier this month we got a tour and learned what's new at the ballpark for the coming year, including the additions to the menu. Here's what the Phillies and Aramark Sports + Entertainment have added to the food lineup at the ballpark.

New locations and new brands

Briganti Wines - owned by former MLBer Mike Costanzo Jr., wines from this brand will now be served at all bars in the ballpark.

Big Mozz - Mozzarellla sticks for sale at Coca-Cola Corner, Pass and Stow and 1883 Burger Co., behind Sections 108 and 207

Mozzarella sticks from Big Mozz will be featured at Citizens Bank Park this season at Coca-Cola Corner, Pass & Stow and 1883 Burger Co (behind sections 108 and 207). CBS News Philadelphia

Casamigos Bar - a bar behind Section 113 will serve cocktails and beer - and Casamigos Tequila will be available at ballpark bar locations.

Four Walls, the blended Irish grain and malt whiskeys blended with American rye from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and executive producers Rob McElhenney

Kona Big Wave Bar is opening. This is an outdoor bar in the Third Base Plaza replacing the Goose Island at the Park Bar.

A beam of sunlight hits a sizzling Manco & Manco pepperoni pizza at Citizens Bank Park, March 25, 2024. CBS News Philadelphia

Manco & Manco Pizza - the Jersey Shore Boardwalk pizza joint will be in additional locations including the Hall of Fame Club and Sections 212 and 321. The pizza will also be available in Ashburn Alley, Pass and Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing and Section 137.

PrimoHoagies - These ain't subs, it's hoagies, baby. A new express location has been added behind Section 139.

CBS News Philadelphia

New menu items, including plant-based and gluten-free options

A new bratwurst sandwich with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio's Bakery roll will be sold at Pass and Stow near the Third Base Plaza.

CBS News Philadelphia

Greens & Grains, behind Section 125, has added a plant-based buffalo chik'n hoagie to its Citizens Bank Park menu.

The Greens & Grains buffalo chik'n hoagie. CBS News Philadelphia

P.J. Whelihan's in Ashburn Alley will rotate different wing flavors throughout the season, with the Flamin' Pickleback being the first "Flavor of the Month."

PJ's will also have the new Ballpark Bomb Fries seen below.

CBS News Philadelphia

A loaded funnel cake fry sundae will be sold at Coca-Cola Corner. It's got strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve and whipped cream. Coca-Cola Corner is in left field behind Section 142.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Gluten Free Kiosk behind Section 122 is adding a new gluten-free brownie.

New drink options, alcoholic and non-alcoholic

A new spiked frozen cocktail called "Fastball Freeze" will be sold in a new baseball-shaped souvenir cup behind Sections 113 and 147.

A promotional image of the Fastball Freeze cocktail that's new at Citizens Bank Park in 2024. Courtesy of Aramark

There will also be non-alcoholic frozen slush puppies sold behind Section 139.

Returning food favorites at Phillies ballpark

After making its debut in the 2023 postseason, the Schwarburger is back! The Schwarburger 2.0 will be sold all season long at Coca-Cola Corner in left field behind Section 142.

The Phillies said the Schwarburger 2.0 is a fresh burger topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce.

Also returning is Uncle Charlie's Steaks, named for former manager and 2008 World Series champion Charlie Manuel. That's over in Section 109. In the Instagram Reel above, our Janelle Burrell taste-tested the sandwiches with Charlie himself as the 2023 season began.

Here are a few more returning options we haven't mentioned yet:

Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries : located behind the bullpens in Ashburn Alley - right below the Liberty Bell, and also in Sections 208, 219, 225 and 319. Chickie's & Pete's serves Crabfries, ridge cut French fries seasoned with Old Bay, and chicken cutlets. Heads up if you're reading this guide from out of town or otherwise unfamiliar with Chickie & Pete's whole thing: Crabfries don't include any crab or seafood, just the seasoning!

: located behind the bullpens in Ashburn Alley - right below the Liberty Bell, and also in Sections 208, 219, 225 and 319. Chickie's & Pete's serves Crabfries, ridge cut French fries seasoned with Old Bay, and chicken cutlets. Heads up if you're reading this guide from out of town or otherwise unfamiliar with Chickie & Pete's whole thing: Crabfries don't include any crab or seafood, just the seasoning! If you just want to buy some peanuts, soft pretzels, hot dogs and popcorn, head to Sections 106, 116 or 128 for Ballpark favorites.

Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken at Section 120 has southern-style chicken sandwiches including The Big Piece, named for World Series champion and backer of Colbie's, Ryan Howard.

at Section 120 has southern-style chicken sandwiches including The Big Piece, named for World Series champion and backer of Colbie's, Ryan Howard. Federal Donuts in Section 140 has even more chicken, offering a boneless chicken breast sandwich alongside donuts, and crispy chicken tenders.

in Section 140 has even more chicken, offering a boneless chicken breast sandwich alongside donuts, and crispy chicken tenders. Old City Creamery behind Sections 110, 137, 205, 322 and 330 has Richman's soft-serve ice cream served in a mini Phillies helmet.

behind Sections 110, 137, 205, 322 and 330 has Richman's soft-serve ice cream served in a mini Phillies helmet. Tony Luke's in Ashburn Alley has Philly cheesesteaks and fries.

in Ashburn Alley has Philly cheesesteaks and fries. Philadelphia Water Ice is in Ashburn Alley and behind Sections 118, 134, 207 and 318.

is in Ashburn Alley and behind Sections 118, 134, 207 and 318. You can get cotton candy, lemonade and popcorn behind Sections 108, 128 and 138.

There's a dedicated Gluten-Free location behind Section 122.

location behind Section 122. The 1883 Burger Co. has burgers, hot dogs and fries, and more chicken.

has burgers, hot dogs and fries, and more chicken. Hatfield Grill in Section 209 has Italian sausage sandwiches, burgers and fries.

has Italian sausage sandwiches, burgers and fries. South Philadelphia Market behind Sections 206, 233 and 330 also has all your ballpark favorites including Cracker Jack.

behind Sections 206, 233 and 330 also has all your ballpark favorites including Cracker Jack. Dippin' Dots is available behind Sections 108, 128, 138, 206 and 233.

The full list of concession stands at Citizens Bank Park is available on the Phillies' website.

Where is food at Citizens Bank Park? Maps, stand locations

Maps of the street level, pavilion level and terrace level including food concession stands and merchandise locations at the ballpark are available on Phillies.com, or you can click on the linked words to see those maps.

I want my ice cream in a little baseball cap!

Peep this line from a recent Phillies news release:

On Field Ice Cream Caps: New souvenirs for your favorite Richman's soft serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots™ served throughout Citizens Bank Park (behind Sections 106, 108, 110, 128, 137, 139, 204, 206, 318, 321, 323, 330 and The Yard)

What to eat at the Phillies game? Best-reviewed spots at Citizens Bank Park

Over on Reddit, one of the most active food-related threads on r/Phillies had wide acclaim for Bull's BBQ. The former Phillies left fielder (and 1980 World Series champion) Greg Luzinski, a.k.a. "Bull," has been a steady presence at Citizens Bank Park since it replaced Veterans Stadium 20 years ago.

A rib sandwich from Bull's BBQ at Citizens Bank Park, a ballpark staple. CBS News Philadelphia

The burnt-end cheesesteak has rave reviews. We also know from personal experience that Bull does turkey super well.

And during our little preview of the coming season, Aramark showed off a rib sandwich from Bull's.

Hatfield's grilled sausage sandwich was also well-received on that Reddit thread.

Over on Citizen's Bank Park's Yelp page, many reviews praised Tony Luke's cheesesteaks, including its sandwich called The Heater, which has jalapenos and buffalo sauce.

You can't really go wrong with a hot dog, to be honest - and those are everywhere.