Eagles assistant coaches Christian Parker, Doug Nussmeier interview for jobs on Kellen Moore's staff, reports say

Two Philadelphia Eagles assistant coaches could be following former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to New Orleans after he left for the Saints head coaching job.

The Saints are interviewing Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for their offensive coordinator position and Eagles defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator job on Sunday, according to NFL Network.

Nussmeier and Parker each joined Philadelphia's coaching staff before the 2024 season, which ended with a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week in New Orleans.

Nussmeier is likely to follow Moore to New Orleans. The two have coached alongside each other for years. Nussmeier was a quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers while Moore was the offensive coordinator of each team before joining the same roles with the Eagles.

Parker helped cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean become Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in his first season in Philadelphia as the Eagles had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. Before joining the Eagles, Parker was the defensive backs coach with the Denver Broncos from 2021-23, where he coached under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for a season.

NFL Network also reported that 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley is interviewing for the Saints' defensive coordinator position on Moore's staff.

It's unclear who will replace Moore on Philadelphia's coaching staff, but passing game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Pattullo will be a name to watch.