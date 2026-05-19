Chris Rabb wins Democratic primary for House seat representing parts of Philadelphia, CBS News projects

Voters in parts of Philadelphia have selected Chris Rabb to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives, CBS News projects.

Rabb is likely to replace retiring U.S. Rep Dwight Evans in Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District, which has been rated the most Democratic-leaning district in the nation. The district includes Northwest and West Philadelphia and parts of North, South and Southwest Philly and Center City.

"The city that birthed this imperfect union has shown a bright light that it's the many of the monied," Rabb said Tuesday night after his victory. "They ain't ready for us, folks. And we are just getting started."

Rabb defeated three other Democrats – tax attorney Shaun Griffith, Dr. Ala Stanford and state Sen. Sharif Street. No Republicans filed to run in the primary. Rabb won 44.3% of the vote as of Tuesday night with 87% of the votes counted.

Rabb, a state representative since 2017, was the race's progressive candidate. He believes the district needs someone like him right now.

"This is a moment where we have to send a real fighter to Washington, D.C.," Rabb told CBS News Philadelphia before the election. "A troublemaker in troubled times. We've tried status quo politicians and establishment politics, and there's not a particular interest for that anymore. People want real change, and that requires people who know how to speak truth to power, who also understand the substance of policy and legislating. I believe I'm that candidate."

In District 2, which includes the rest of Philadelphia, incumbent Rep. Brendan Boyle, ran unopposed for the Democratic nod. On the Republican side, Jessica Arriaga was the sole candidate.

In the governor's race, Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and Republican Stacy Garrity, the state treasurer, ran unopposed for their party nominations.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Austin Davis ran unopposed to keep his job on the Democratic side, while Jason Richey won the Republican primary for that position, defeating John Ventre.