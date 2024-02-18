Temple University to remember slain Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A continued sense of remembrance and emotion can still be felt a year later by students and neighbors after the death of Temple University Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

The 31-year-old father and husband died on Feb. 18, 2023, after he was shot and killed responding to a robbery near Temple's campus.

"When I heard the news, I was very disappointed and devastated at the same time," Alelisa Stephens said.

"Definitely just a lot of shock, sadness, anger," Temple University student Quinn Holiday said.

Fitzgerald's death marked the first Temple police officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

"For him to lose his life like that was a tragedy," Stephens said.

Tinicum Township Police Officer Daniel Baxter, a friend and coworker of Fitzgerald, remembers texting him the night of the shooting asking if he was OK.

"I still haven't deleted it," Baxter said. "Still at the bottom of my text messages ... I don't want to delete it."

Baxter chose to memorialize Fitzgerald's legacy by getting a matching tattoo of one of his favorite sports teams, the Phillies.

"It reminds me to try to live like Chris," Baxter said.

And he's not the only one who went out of their way to honor Fitzgerald's dedication to the community.

West Montgomery Avenue was renamed Christopher Fitzgerald Way this summer.

"It's a blessing," Stephens said. "He did his job and to see the community get together, it's a beautiful thing."

And to further commemorate the legacy he leaves behind, Temple University released a tribute video on Sunday.

"I think there's a lot of people in that community and at Temple and in a lot of police departments that still till this day think about Chris," Baxter said. "I think it just shows the type of person he was that a year later there's still a lot of things going on for him."

As people continue to remember Sergeant Fitzgerald, Temple University will be holding a plaque dedication ceremony to honor his service in the Feinstone Lounge in Sullivan Hall on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.