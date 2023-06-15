Street to be renamed for fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A street renaming ceremony will be held Thursday for fallen Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald.
The 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia will be renamed "Christopher Fitzgerald Way."
CBS News Philadelphia was there in May, when the officer's widow, Marissa Fitzgerald, held the new street sign.
Sergeant Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty back in February while responding to a robbery.
The street renaming ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
