Street to be renamed for fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A street renaming ceremony will be held Thursday for fallen Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald.

The 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia will be renamed "Christopher Fitzgerald Way."

CBS News Philadelphia was there in May, when the officer's widow, Marissa Fitzgerald, held the new street sign.

snapshot-7.jpg
A street sign for the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia, which will be renamed "Christopher Fitzgerald Way" in memory of the late Temple police officer who was killed in the line of duty on that block. CBS News Philadelphia

Sergeant Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty back in February while responding to a robbery.

The street renaming ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public. 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

