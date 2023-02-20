Funeral services announced for slain Temple officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements have been made for the Temple University police officer killed on patrol last weekend, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police announced Monday.

Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot by 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer following a robbery just off campus on Saturday night, authorities say. Pfeffer has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses since the incident, including murder and murder of a law enforcement officer.

Fitzgerald's viewing will be held on Thursday at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home at 10975 Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. The service will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements for our Fallen Hero, Officer Chris Fitzgerald. @john_mcnesby pic.twitter.com/cEUprkGuig — FOPLodge5 (@FOPLodge5) February 20, 2023

A second viewing will take place at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 1723 Race Street in Center City Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fitzgerald's funeral mass will follow at the church.

Fitzgerald will be laid to rest at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County after the funeral service.